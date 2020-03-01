Global Directional Drilling Service Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Directional Drilling Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Directional Drilling Service market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.
In 2018, the global Directional Drilling Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Directional Drilling Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Directional Drilling Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GE Oil and Gas
Halliburton
Scientific Drilling International
DP Jindal Group
Baker Hughes Incorporated
National Oilwell Varco
Nabors Industries
Schlumberger Limited
Cathedral Energy Services
Weatherford International
Leam Drilling Systems
Jindal Drilling and Industries Limited
Gyrodata Incorporated
GB Directional Drilling Services
Quanta Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Conventional System
Rotary Steerable System
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore Application
Offshore Application
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Directional Drilling Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Conventional System
1.4.3 Rotary Steerable System
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Onshore Application
1.5.3 Offshore Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Directional Drilling Service Market Size
2.2 Directional Drilling Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Directional Drilling Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Directional Drilling Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Directional Drilling Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Directional Drilling Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Directional Drilling Service Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Directional Drilling Service Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application
TOC continued…!
