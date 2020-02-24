Global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Market Research Report 2019” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

The global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AIGNEP

Airtac Automatic Industrial

ASCO Numatics Sirai Srl

AUTOMAX

Avcon Controls PVT. Ltd.

BRKERT FLUID CONTROL SYSTEMS

CAMOZZI

CKD

Clippard

DANFOSS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

FABCO-AIR

FLUID TEAM Automationstechnik GmbH

GSR Ventiltechnik

Humphrey Products

M & M INTERNATIONAL

Magnatrol Valve Corporation

ODE

PNEUMAX

ROTEX AUTOMATION LIMITED

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

2-Way Solenoid Valve

3-Way Solenoid Valve

5-Way Solenoid Valve

4-Way Solenoid Valve

Other

Segment by Application

Oil Industry

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve

1.2 Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 2-Way Solenoid Valve

1.2.3 3-Way Solenoid Valve

1.2.4 5-Way Solenoid Valve

1.2.5 4-Way Solenoid Valve

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Segment by Application

1.3.1 Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Food Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Market Size

1.4.1 Global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Direct-Operated Solenoid Valve Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Continue…@@$

