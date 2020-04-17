In this report, the Global Direct Attach Cable Professional Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Direct Attach Cable Professional Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

DAC cables, or “Direct Attach Cables”, are a form of shielded high speed cable with SFP connectors on either end. They can be used to connect switches to routers and/or servers.

The increasing demand for next-generation high speed pluggable-products is boosting the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the high costs associated with the set-up of optical cable networks, as well as the expensive raw materials used in the manufacture of optical cables, for instance, silica and plastic, are additional factors that hinder the growth of the market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arista Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cleveland Cable Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Juniper Networks

Methode Electronics

Molex, LLC

Nexans

Panduit

ProLabs Ltd

Solid Optics

The Siemon Company

3M

Avago Technologies Ltd

Emcore Corporation

FCI Electronics

Finisar Corporation

Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Product Type

Direct Attach Copper Cables

Active Optical Cables

by Form Factor

QSFP

SFP

CXP

Cx4

CFP

CDFP

Segment by Application

Networking

Telecommunications

Data Storage

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Centers

Others

