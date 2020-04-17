In this report, the Global Direct Attach Cable Professional Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Direct Attach Cable Professional Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
DAC cables, or “Direct Attach Cables”, are a form of shielded high speed cable with SFP connectors on either end. They can be used to connect switches to routers and/or servers.
The increasing demand for next-generation high speed pluggable-products is boosting the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the high costs associated with the set-up of optical cable networks, as well as the expensive raw materials used in the manufacture of optical cables, for instance, silica and plastic, are additional factors that hinder the growth of the market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Arista Networks, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Cleveland Cable Company
Hitachi, Ltd.
Juniper Networks
Methode Electronics
Molex, LLC
Nexans
Panduit
ProLabs Ltd
Solid Optics
The Siemon Company
3M
Avago Technologies Ltd
Emcore Corporation
FCI Electronics
Finisar Corporation
Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Co., Ltd
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Product Type
Direct Attach Copper Cables
Active Optical Cables
by Form Factor
QSFP
SFP
CXP
Cx4
CFP
CDFP
Segment by Application
Networking
Telecommunications
Data Storage
High-Performance Computing (HPC) Centers
Others
