Global Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Market Insights, Experiments, Research, Analysis, Evolutions, Fermentation and Forecast to 2025

Dipropylene glycol mono methyl ether (DPM) is a clear, colorless, combustible liquid with a slight ether odor. It is completely soluble in water, and has moderate volatility. DPM is a propylene oxide-based, or P-series, glycol ether.

Global Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM).

This report researches the worldwide Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dow Chemical

BASF

LyondellBasell

Shiny Chemical

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical

Sankyo Chemical

HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS

Jiangsu Baichuan

Shenzhen Feiyang Frontsea Novelchem

Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Breakdown Data by Type

DPM 99.0%

DPM 99.5%

Others

Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Breakdown Data by Application

Coatings & Paints

Cleaners & Inks

Electronics

Chemical Additives

Others

Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 DPM 99.0%

1.4.3 DPM 99.5%

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Coatings & Paints

1.5.3 Cleaners & Inks

1.5.4 Electronics

1.5.5 Chemical Additives

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Production

2.1.1 Global Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

