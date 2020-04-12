In this report, the Global Diphenol Category Products Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Diphenol Category Products Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dihydroxybenzenes, also known as Benzenediols, are organic chemical compounds in which two hydroxyl groups are substituted onto a benzene ring. There are three isomers, including Catechol (1, 2-benzenediol), Resorcinol (1, 3-benzenediol), Hydroquinone (1, 4-benzenediol).

Diphenols and their derivatives are used as polymerisation inhibitors, anti-oxidants, biocides, intermediates for pigments and dyes, and in catalysis. Applications include crop protection and fragrances.The market of Diphenol Category Products is very concentrated. Of the 2017 global market, the top 11 companies, account for about 87.83% of sales.

In terms of volume, the global Diphenol Category Products Production was 169612 MT in 2017, and it is predicted to reach 232272 MT in 2025. growing at a Growth Rate of 4.59% between 2017 and 2024. Antidumping issue has never quite the stage of Diphenol Category Products market. China has raised several antidumping cases for the past decade. Now follows India. As the geopolitics situation becoming growing unpredictable, the Diphenol Category Products would be a latent target for trade protectionism.

The global Diphenol Category Products market is valued at 1070 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diphenol Category Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diphenol Category Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical

Lonsen

Camlin Fine Chemicals

Jiangsu Sanjili

Mitsui Chemicals

Hubei Xiangyun

UBE Industries

Eastman

YanCheng FengYang Chemical

Atul

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Catechol

Resorcinol

Hydroquinone

Segment by Application

Chemical Intermediates

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural

Other

