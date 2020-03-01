Global DIN Connectors Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2018-2028

The emergence of USB connectors have taken the spotlight from DIN connectors, particularly in the PC market segment, more than 75% of newly manufactured keyboards and mice now utilize USB connectors. The manufacturer in DIN market is finding other application of DIN connectors to remain in-sync with market structure. Several manufacturers in the DIN Connectors Market have released DIN connectors for medical devices, which is one of the fastest growing sector. The application of DIN connectors in medical devices is likely to create market growth opportunities. The strong preference of the population towards technological adoption, especially in developing countries, driven by increasing disposable income, has fueled the demand for DIN connectors in the market since they have facilitated consumers to connect to audio/video devices. Another prime factor includes reliable connectivity, high performance and efficiency are aiding in market expansion of the global DIN connector.

A DIN connector is a type of electronic connectors that are used for various applications. DIN connectors contains straight round pins, which are composed of a protective metal skirt. The DIN Connectors are used primarily in the analog audio/video devices and for electrical connections. DIN connectors were also used in earlier PCs for mice and keyboards as plugs and sockets. Eventually, all DIN-Connector-based mice and keyboards were replaced by USB. The DIN connectors have seven common patterns with three to eight pins with different five-pin connectors, 180°, and 240° or 270°. The 180° five-pin connector sometimes applied to connect a stereo recorder to an amplifier using four of the pins for a connection and one to the ground. The DIN connectors can also be known as DIN cord, DIN leads or DIN cable.

North America to dominate the overall DIN Connectors Market

The global DIN Connectors market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned countries, North-America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period, due to the large number of population being inclined towards technology adoption.

APEJ is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global DIN Connectors market owing to its growing digitization with a rise in development of smart devices. Europe is projected to showcase robust growth in global DIN connectors market. MEA is one of the key budding regions that will create noteworthy opportunities in the global DIN connectors market over the forecast period.

DIN Connectors Market- Key Manufacturers

The prominent players in DIN Connectors market are Smith Interconnects, Schurter, Huber Suhner, Hirose Electric Europe BV, Harting, Fishcher Connectors, Lemo, Hummel, Rivoli, Axon, Staubali, Conec, Pasternack and Others.

DIN Connectors Market- Competitive Analysis

The market for DIN connectors is moderately fragmented because of the presence of key players. The necessity for improving the DIN connector’s reliability and performance has become one of the main areas of concentration for the manufacturers. More modern technologies are being introduced to enhance the performance of DIN connectors. This would make way for the manufacturers to deliver more efficient, newer generation and technologically advanced DIN connectors during the forecast period.

The research report on DIN Connectors presents a comprehensive assessment of the DIN Connectors contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on DIN Connectors provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, capacities, number of shelves and end use industries.

The report on DIN Connectors is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on DIN Connectors provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

