Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Competition Analysis 2019

Dimethylformamide is an organic compound with the formula (CH3)2NC(O)H. Commonly abbreviated as DMF (although this acronym is sometimes used for dimethylfuran), this colourless liquid is miscible with water and the majority of organic liquids. DMF is a common solvent for chemical reactions. Dimethylformamide is odorless whereas technical grade or degraded samples often have a fishy smell due to impurity of dimethylamine. As its name indicates, it is a derivative of formamide, the amide of formic acid.

First, the Dimethylformamide (DMF) industry concentration is high; China is the biggest producer and consumer of DMF. There are no more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from America and western European.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. The four biggest manufactures of DMF are located in China, which accounts for nearly a half of the global production. American and Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF and DuPont, both have perfect products. Asia companies Samsung and Mitsubishi are also important player in this market.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Jiangshan Chemical and Jinmei Riyue are typical manufacturers that aiming at Zhejiang market and Shandong Market where produces most part of China’s PU material. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like BASF-YPC is a joint venture of BASF and Sinopec, which locates in Jiangsu province.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is high. Since the supply of DMF in China is more than demand, China has to export more than 100 KMT products to other area. Also, foreign companies are willing to buy Chinese products due to its low price.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. Belgium company Taminco bought UBC to develop its market of DMF, then bought American company Air product to develop its business in United States. Now Tamin co is a subsidiary of Eastman. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years., such as German Company Helm provide technical support to Saudis Chemanol.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Dimethylformamide (DMF) will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Fine Chemicals

BASF

Dupont

Saudis Chemanol

Taminco

Formosa Plastics

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Balaji Amines

Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Anyang Chemical Industry

Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry

Inner Mengolia Yuanxing

Luxi Chemical

Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group

Anhui Huaihua Group

Taminco MGC (Nanjing)

BASF-YPC Company Limited

Haohua-Junhua Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

First grade

Qualified grade

Other

Segment by Application

Polyurethane processing

Polyacrylonitrile

Copper Clad Laminate

Pharmaceuticals

Other

