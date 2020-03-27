Global Dimethylamine Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dimethylamine is an organic compound with the formula (CH3)2NH. This secondary amine is a colorless, flammable gas with an ammonia-like odor. Dimethylamine is commonly encountered commercially as a solution in water at concentrations up to around 40%.

First, the dimethylamine industry concentration is high; China is the biggest producer and consumer of DMA. There are no more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from America and western European.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China. The manufactures of DMA are located in China, production reached 176400 MT in 2015. American and Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF and Eastman Chemical, both have perfect products. Asia companies Hualu Hengsheng and Mitsubishi are also important player in this market.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Hualu Hengsheng and Jiangshan Chemical are typical manufacturers that aiming at Zhejiang market and Shandong Market. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like BASF-YPC is a joint venture of BASF and Sinopec, which locates in Jiangsu province.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is low. Since the supply of DMA in China is more than demand, China has to export more than 800 KMT products to other area. Also, foreign companies are willing to buy Chinese products due to its low price.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of DMA will increase.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Dimethylamine market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dimethylamine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dimethylamine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eastman Chemical

Basf

Celanese

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY

Balaji Amines

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Hualu Hengsheng

Jiangshan Chemical

Suqian Xinya Technology

Feicheng Acid Chemical

Haohua-Junhua Group

Nanjing Qinzuofu Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

40% Solution

50% Solution

60% Solution

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

