Global Dimethylacetamide (DMAc) Market Information- By Application, End-Use Industry, Key Development, Revenue Growth, Region, Forecast to 2022

Synopsis of Dimethylacetamide Market:

Global Dimethylacetamide Market Information- by Application (Acrylic Fiber, Pesticides, Synthetic Resins, Intermediates, Fertilizer, Catalyst, Others), By End user (Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Dye & Coatings, Textiles, Leather, Others) and by Region – Forecast till 2022. Dimethylacetamide (DMAc) also known as N, N-Dimethylacetamide has CAS Number 127-19-5. The liner formula of dimethylacetamide CH3CON (CH3)2. Dehydration of the salt of dimethyl amine and acetic acid also provide this compound. The reaction of dimethyl amine with acetic anhydride and esters of acetic acid produced dimethylacetamide.

It is a high boiling, polar, hygroscopic transparent liquid. DMAC soluble for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds such as esters, water, ethers, ketones and aromatics compounds. It is used in the production films, fibers, and coatings. Due to polar nature of DMAC used has combined solvent and reaction catalyst in many reactions producing product in short time periods. Dimethylacetamide has found numerous application such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, dye & coatings, textiles, leather, others. Increasing demand for in these activities is likely to drive the dimethylacetamide market growth. In 2014, it was predicted pharmaceuticals occupied the major share in terms of value.

Study Objectives of Dimethylacetamide Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global dimethylacetamide market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

To provide regional trade analysis

To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market

Market Segmentation of Dimethylacetamide Market:

Dimethylacetamide Market has segmented into by applications, by end user and by region.

Based on application, it is segmented into Acrylic Fiber, Pesticides, Synthetic Resins, Intermediates, Fertilizer, Catalyst, Others.

Based on end user, it is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Dye & Coatings, Textiles, Leather, Others.

Based on region segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, RoW, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Key players of Dimethylacetamide Market:

Key players of the global dimethylacetamide market are

DuPont (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Zhejiang jiangshan Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Ak-kim Kimya (Turkey)

Taminco MGC (Nanjing)

Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd.(China).

Regional Analysis of Dimethylacetamide Market:

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region leads the global dimethylacetamide market. China being largest producer and consumer of dimethylacetamide dominates the market segment. Huge demand from end users such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, dye & coatings, textiles, leather, others likely to drive the dimethylacetamide market growth. Growing demand for films, fibers, and coatings in China, India, Thailand and Indonesia has boosted the dimethylacetamide market demand. The growing capacity of natural dimethylacetamide from China is due to large number of manufacturers compared to U.S. North America is second largest market owing to production of dimethylacetamide.

