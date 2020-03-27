Global Dimethyl Ether Market Share and Growth 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dimethyl ether (DME) is a clean energy source and as it generates no sulfur oxide or soot during combustion, its environmental impact is low. Owing to its non-toxicity and easy liquefaction properties, DME is easy to handle and therefore can be used as a domestic-sector fuel (substitute for LPG), transportation fuel (diesel vehicles, fuel cell vehicles), power plant fuel (thermal plants, cogeneration plants, stationary fuel cells), and as a raw material for chemical products. Given the above-described superior properties, if DME were to become widely available in large volumes at a reasonable price, DME could be used as a fuel in a wide variety of fields.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and dimethyl ether industry in short supply on the market in the past few years. More and more companies enter into dimethyl ether industry, the current demand for dimethyl ether product is relatively low, so there is lack of demand and excess supply. The China production of dimethyl ether is 3929 K MT in 2015, about 92.97% of the global production. There are about 80 companies manufacturing dimethyl ether in China, Kaiyue is the largest dimethyl ether manufacturer in the world, about 7.5% of the global production in 2015.

The global Dimethyl Ether market is valued at 2180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dimethyl Ether volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dimethyl Ether market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kaiyue

Jiutai Group

Lanhua Sci-tech

Biocause Pharmaceutical

Shenhua Ningxia Coal

Yuhuang Chemical

Henan Kaixiang

Shell

Fuel DME Production

Akzo Nobel

Chemours(DuPont)

Grillo-Werke AG

Oberon Fuels

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Direct Synthesis

Indirect Synthesis

Others

Segment by Application

LPG Blending

Aerosol Propellant

Transportation Fuel

Others

