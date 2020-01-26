Global Dimer Acid Market to see strong growth and Market scope in the next few years…

Market Overview:

The report on “Global Dimer Acid Market” is based on the type, technology, application, and end-user segments, as well as the key geographies, for the forecast period from 2019–2024. The report further focuses on the major market dynamic factors contributing to the growth of the Dimer Acid market and Dimer Acid market challenges faced by the market competitors. Furthermore, the Dimer Acid market provides the market size and forecast for the global Dimer Acid market. Additionally, the report also studies the competitive scenario and the leading competitors and their strategies. The competitive scenario segment focuses on the recent developments in the market.

Furthermore, the strengths and weaknesses that constitute a major contribution towards strengthening the leading competitors of the Dimer Acid market are mentioned in this report. This research is carried out by means of a number of techniques, methodologies, and usage of huge resources, which implies a positive outcome for the readers to make more informed decisions in the near future.

Dimer Acid is straight chain unsaturated fatty acids, refers to the linoleic acid of natural oils as the main component, or a dimer by unsaturated fatty acid ester under the clay catalyst, through the Diels – Alder cycloaddition polycondensation. It is a mixture of isomers, which are mostly dimers, a small amount of trimer or polymer and trace the unreacted monomer. Dimer acid is a kind of important oil which is widely used in chemical in coating, surface active agent, lubricant, printing ink, hot melt adhesive industry.

Increasing polyamide resins demand on account of high construction spending in Brazil, China, India and Mexico is expected to remain a key driving factor for global dimer acid market. Growing demand for oilfield chemicals on account of increasing drilling activities is also anticipated to have a positive influence on the market growth. Volatile price of key raw materials is expected to remain a key challenge for market participants.

The Dimer Acid industry concentration is relatively high; there are just several key manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the American and European manufacturers. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and China. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Arizona, both have perfect products. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong and Jiangsu province.

Many companies set their plants close to the raw material bases. Like Wilmar’s factory is close to the big palm and soybean planting base China and Malaysia. In the raw material area, the production tall oil acid cost of the American bromine is higher than soybean oil and colza oil of the Chinese. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dimer Acid market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dimer Acid business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dimer Acid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Industrial Dimer Acid

Distilled Dimer Acid

Hydrogenated Dimer Acid

Segmentation by application:

Nonreactive Polyamide Resins

Reactive Polyamide Resins

Oilfield Chemicals

Other

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Wilmar (SG)

Arizona (US)

Emery (MAS)

Croda (UK)

BASF (DE)

Oleon (BE)

Florachem (US)

Henkel (DE)

KLK (CN)

Anqing Hongyu Shandong (CN)

Shandong Huijin (CN)

Jiangsu Yonglin (CN)

Anqing Juyuan (CN)

Jiujiang Lishan (CN)

Jiangsu Yonglin (CN)

Yongzai (CN)

Hubei Weidun (CN)

Guangrao Xinhe(CN)

Baixintech (CN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

This study has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies that are meant to provide the users with a detailed view of the major aspects of the Dimer Acid market. The report also takes into consideration the different strategies, emerging technologies, collaborations, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions, in order to carry out a detailed analysis of the Dimer Acid market.

One of the most essential features of this report is the inclusion of the SWOT analysis of key companies. The SWOT analysis is helpful in giving information about threats and opportunities and weaknesses and strengths, which are faced by companies operating in the global Dimer Acid market.

Researchers have comprised a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape prevalent in the market for Global Dimer Acid market professional survey report 2019, coupled with the profile reviews of the leading companies in a bid to provide the readers an exhaustive overview of this market.

Key questions answered in this research report:

At what pace is the Dimer Acid market growing, globally and regionally? What will be the growth trends over the coming years? What are the key growth factors and limitations in the parent market? How will the drivers and restraints impact the growth of the market in the future?

What are the geographical revenue and forecast analysis? Which are the major geographical revenue pockets for growth in the global Dimer Acid market? What are the various end-user and application areas and how are they expected to grow?

