In this report, the Global Dimer Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dimer Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Dimer Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Dimer Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Dimer Acid is straight chain unsaturated fatty acids, refers to the linoleic acid of natural oils as the main component, or a dimer by unsaturated fatty acid ester under the clay catalyst, through the Diels – Alder cycloaddition polycondensation. It is a mixture of isomers, which are mostly dimers, a small amount of trimer or polymer and trace the unreacted monomer. Dimer acid is a kind of important oil which is widely used in chemical in coating, surface active agent, lubricant, printing ink, hot melt adhesive industry.

Increasing polyamide resins demand on account of high construction spending in Brazil, China, India and Mexico is expected to remain a key driving factor for global dimer acid market. Growing demand for oilfield chemicals on account of increasing drilling activities is also anticipated to have a positive influence on the market growth. Volatile price of key raw materials is expected to remain a key challenge for market participants.

The Dimer Acid industry concentration is relatively high; there are just several key manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the American and European manufacturers. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and China. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Arizona, both have perfect products. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong and Jiangsu province.

Many companies set their plants close to the raw material bases. Like Wilmars factory is close to the big palm and soybean planting base China and Malaysia. In the raw material area, the production tall oil acid cost of the American bromine is higher than soybean oil and colza oil of the Chinese. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Global Dimer Acid market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dimer Acid.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Dimer Acid capacity, production, value, price and market share of Dimer Acid in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Wilmar (SG)

Arizona (US)

Emery (MAS)

Croda (UK)

BASF (DE)

Oleon (BE)

Florachem (US)

Henkel (DE)

KLK (CN)

Anqing Hongyu Shandong (CN)

Shandong Huijin (CN)

Jiangsu Yonglin (CN)

Anqing Juyuan (CN)

Jiujiang Lishan (CN)

Yongzai (CN)

Hubei Weidun (CN)

Guangrao Xinhe(CN)

Baixintech (CN)

Dimer Acid Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial Dimer Acid

Distilled Dimer Acid

Hydrogenated Dimer Acid

Dimer Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Nonreactive Polyamide Resins

Reactive Polyamide Resins

Oilfield Chemicals

Other

Dimer Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Dimer Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Dimer Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Dimer Acid manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dimer Acid :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



