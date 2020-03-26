Global Digital Step Attenuators Development Overview 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An attenuator may be defined as an electronic device, which can reduce the power of a signal without distorting its waveform. Attenuators are passive devices, which are made from simple voltage divider networks. For measuring signals, attenuator pads or adapters are used for lowering the amplitude of a signal by a known amount to enable measurements or for protecting the measuring device from signal levels that might damage it. Attenuators are also used for matching impedance by lowering apparent standing-wave radio (SWR). Digital step attenuators are used for controlling the amplitude of an RF or analog signal. They are used in receivers and transmitters to provide gain control. Digital step attenuators consist of a digital control circuitry that is integrated with an RF attenuator core and are used in applications such as 3G and 4G cellular base stations, point-to-point nodes, repeaters, and T&M equipment.
Mobile data consumption is increasing exponentially due to the growing smartphone ownership, the expansion of wireless infrastructure, and the vast adoption of mobile video. Smartphones are the most popular connected devices due to their enhanced performance, the low cost of high-performing devices, and the expansion of cellular networks in the emerging markets. The increasing demand for mobile data traffic is one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the digital step attenuators market, since broadband telecommunication systems such as base transceiver stations and microwave radio devices require digital step attenuators.
The digital step attenuators market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several international, regional, and local players. Private players in the market focus on developing innovative technologies to improve the performance parameters. Since the market is not capital-intensive and the market will witness the entry of new players in the coming years. Moreover, the market’s high growth potential will also encourage more start-ups and large firms to enter this digital attenuator market, which will in turn, intensify the competitive environment among the players.
APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the digital step attenuator market since regions such as India and China dominate the mobile industry. Established wireless service providers are developing dedicated products and are also focusing on microwave radio systems. Moreover, their extensive focus on developing compact products and modular for small size applications will also contribute to the growth of this digital attenuator market in APAC.
The global Digital Step Attenuators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Digital Step Attenuators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Step Attenuators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Analog Devices
NXP Semiconductors
Peregrine Semiconductor
Qorvo
Skyworks Solution
Honeywell International
IDT
MACOM
Vaunix Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Digital interface
Parallel interface
Serial interface
Serial & Parallel interface
Serial & Parallel Control interface
Segment by Application
Cable TV
Wireless infrastructure
Defense and aerospace
T&M
Microwave radio
