Global Digital Signage Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Digital signage is a sub segment of signage. Digital displays use technologies such as LCD, LED and Projection to display content such as digital images, video, streaming media, web pages, weather data, restaurant menu, or text. They can be found in public spaces, transportation systems, museums, stadiums, retail stores, hotels, restaurants, and corporate buildings etc., to provide wayfinding, exhibitions, marketing and outdoor advertising.

Scope of the Report:

Digital signage is a specialized form of video broadcast aimed at a very narrow niche audience in which video or multimedia content is displayed for informational or advertising purposes. A digital sign usually consists of a computer or playback device connected to a large, bright digital screen such as a commercial-grade LCD or plasma display, which is the products discussed in this report.

Digital signage have broad end-use applications, it is widely used in department stores, schools, libraries, office buildings, medical facilities, airports, train and bus stations, banks, auto dealerships and other public venues. It is also commonly used in corporate, employee-facing environments. If the display is connected to a computer, the data on the screen can be updated in real time by means of an Internet or proprietary network connection. The system can employ multiple screens if an extra-large display is required. The increasing demand for digital signage in public and commercial sectors, advancements in technology offerings and rising infrastructure are the key driving factors for the digital signage market.

The worldwide market for Digital Signage is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Digital Signage in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Philips

Toshiba

Daktronics

Sony

Panasonic

NECÂ Display

Sharp

PlanarÂ Systems

Mitsubishi

Innolux

Advantech

Viewsonic

CiscoÂ SystemsÂ Inc

Marvel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LED Display

LCD Display

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Banking

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Digital Signage product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Digital Signage, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Digital Signage in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Digital Signage competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Digital Signage breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Digital Signage market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Digital Signage sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

