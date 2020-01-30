Global Digital Scent Technology Market Analysis by Growth, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2025

The Report Digital Scent Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants.

The global digital scent market is likely to experience a strong growth demand during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, owing to significant rise in the e-nose application and Ase-nose based quality of raw materials in the food and beverage industry. Rapid advancement in technology is helping to enhance customers experience in virtual reality. In recent times, virtual reality is entering e-commerce from the entertainment industry. Increasing demand for getting a smell of product on internet is boosting the market, notices Market Research Reports.biz. In a report titled, “Digital Scent Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, analysts of the report have provided complete overview of the market, thus helping readers to comprehend the market. The report also consists of numerous factors such as trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities which are expected to have an impact on the market.

Surge in demand for e-nose application for diagnosis is considered to be one of the major factors lifting the market. Apart from these, users all around the world are looking for a way to smell the product before buying it online, this is likely to aid the market to reach new heights. Apart from these, extensive use of digital scent in defense and security is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunity for the players in the market. However, it has been noticed that availability of substitutes that can be used for detecting explosives is dissuading demand from the military and defense sector. This is foreseen to deter market growth. Apart from these, high costs of digital scent technology is expected to drive away middle class people. Furthermore, the chemicals used in the digital scent technology have the possibilities to cause health problems. Unpredictability in the air flow is expected to pull down the market growth.

The global digital scent market can be classified on the basis of end-user industry, applications, geography, and type. On the basis of type, the market can be segregated into E-nose, scent synthesizer. Of these, electronic nose segment is predicted to hold a major share due to its usage in healthcare and defense sectors. On the basis of application, the market is divided into music and video games, smelling screens, quality control products, medical diagnostic products, and mobile phones. Of these medical diagnostic products segment is expected to exhibit a strong growth rate. On the basis of end-user industry, the market can be segregatd into food and beverage, defense, education, entertainment, and healthcare sector. Of these healthcare sector is predicted to expand at steady rate.

Geographically, the global digital scent market is divided into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe. Of these, North America is expected to hold a leading position due to presence of major players and rapid advancement of technology. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a steady pace due to progress in digital scent technology. Some of the major players in the market are Smiths Detection Inc., The eNose Company, ScentSational Technologies LLC, and Scent Sciences Corporation.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

