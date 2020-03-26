Global Digital Potentiometer Market Sizes 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Digital Potentiometer market is growing due to the increasing digitization and new technologies supported by digital potentiometer. The digital potentiometer or digiPOT are less exposed to vibration and physical tampering which increases demand for digital potentiometer among the users. These digital potentiometer can be used in place of mechanical potentiometer for various purposes such as sensor trimming, calibration, audio level control for matching line impedances. Digital potentiometer can also be used to adjust level in automotive electronics and in programmable power supplies.

The major factor driving the adoption of Digital Potentiometer is the environmental protection and its features such as higher resolution, greater stability, and reliability. Digital potentiometer are smaller than mechanical potentiometers and can fit in tiny IC packages measuring 2.9 mm x 2.8 mm (SOT-23-6) or smaller due to which it is easy to carry them.

The global Digital Potentiometer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Potentiometer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Potentiometer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ti

MaximIntegrated

Microchip

DFRobot

ADI

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-Volatile

Volatile

Segment by Application

Home Appliances

Communication Product

Automotive

Others

