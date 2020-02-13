Global Digital Phase Shifters Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2018-2028

Bolstering demand for digital phase shifters across various end-use industries, including telecommunication, aerospace and defense, weather forecast, mobile, mobile broadband, Internet, satellite, and fixed broadband sector is believed to be a key factor driving the growth of global digital phase shifters market over upcoming years. In addition, constant advancements in information technology are expected to pump market growth over the next decade.

With aerial defense acquiring increasing importance among security forces worldwide, digital phase shifter are observed to be gaining more traction since the recent past. Additionally, the emergence and rapidly growing popularity of 5G technology are expected to prominently drive the growth of global digital phase shifters market.

Over the assessment period 2018-2028, emerging application areas for phased array and surging need in MEO and LEO satellites will reportedly uplift the global market for digital phase shifters.

Debut of 5G technology is anticipated to carve a drastic impact on market growth.

The US$ 86.9 Mn global digital phase shifters market is projected to reach a value worth US$ 9,873.4 Mn by the end of 2028. The market has been estimated to see exponential expansion primarily attributed to introduction of 5G technology that will generate huge demand for digital phase shifter deployement for beam forming. While the development of 5G radio technology is foreseen to hold a solid impact on the market growth, another significant trend identified to influence market performance in near future includes innovation in the antenna technology for real-world applications.

The market for digital phase shifters has been segmented on the basis of number of bits, frequency range, application, and region.

By number of bits, 4 bits and 6 bits are currently the key segments, which are expected to gradually lose their market value shares to 8 bits segment. The 8 bits segment is likely to exhibit expeditious growth during the next few years and occupy almost half of the entire market revenue by 2028 end. By frequency range, 21GH and above is expected to see the highest growth and continue dominance through to 2028. This segment is likely to gain a significant market share of around 70% by 2028 end.

By application, radars are currently occupying around 45% value share, which is anticipated to decline drastically post-2020. Promising emergence of the 5G technology and a heap of applications existing in the telecom sector will together push the digital phase shifters market in telecommunication segment. The telecom sector will reportedly abolish the other two segments, i.e. radars and satellites with bringing in the maximum number of applications to market, and grab almost the entire market value by 2028 end.

Introduction of 5G is the next big thing for digital phase shifters market.

Digital phase shifters are catering to a limited number of applications in radars and satellite communication, and a major chunk of the market can be attributed to defense applications. This market scenario is set to change in the coming years, with 5G antennas integrating digital phase shifters within them. The widespread nature and ubiquity of telecommunication infrastructure will induce a substantial growth in the market for digital phase shifters. Over the next decade, the telecom sector is identified to be the target application for digital phase shifters, as defense product offerings for existing markets have matured enough in line with the market needs. However, the telecommunication industry is in need of market players that can understand their requirements and cater to their applications with custom designed products and solutions.

MEA Market is Poised to Strengthen Owing to Growing Security Concerns and Smart Weapons Adoption.

By region, the North American market for digital phase shifters is apprehended to remain the leader and MEA is slated for the highest CAGR value. From saturated developed markets such as North America and Western Europe, the digital phase shifters market is predicted to shift towards developing regions. Among developing economies, MEA is slated for the highest CAGR value of more than 76% during 2018-2028, followed by SEAP; which will be further followed by Japan and China.

With rising risk of civil wars and political instability traversing the Middle Eastern countries, investments in the development and upgrade of guided missile defense system and jet airplanes are constantly increasing. Growing integration of digital phase shifters in development of develop phased array antennas and assuring emergence of a new generation of smart weapons are foreseen to encourage the demand for digital phase shifters and thereby, support the market growth during the next decade.

Some of the key players operating in the global digital phase shifters market include Analog Devices, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., MACOM, Qorvo, Inc., Astra Microwave Products Limited, Planar Monolithics Industries, L3 Narda-MITEQ, Pulsar Microwave Corporation, Pasternack Enterprises, Inc., Mercury Systems, Inc., and SAGE Millimeter, Inc. Designing bespoke solutions targeted at specific needs of various applications in different end-use industries will be the key strategy among leading companies in the global marketplace.

By region, North America is currently dominating others in terms of market value share, and is expected to remain the global leader throughout the forecast period. This sustained growth is attributed to the commercialization of space exploration and the humongous defense budget. This regional market will remain in the limelight in near future due to strong presence of US-based companies spearheading the telecom industry in terms of trials and deployment of the 5G technology. However, the research indicates a strong possibility of the shift of the entire digital phase shifters market from the saturated markets of North America and Western Europe to less developed, emerging economies such as MEA and SEAP.

