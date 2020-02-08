Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market 2019 with top countries data : Regions, Key Players, Research, Growth Opportunities, Outlook and Forecasts by 2023

Report Title: Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
The Digital PCR (dPCR) market research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize positions. The Digital PCR (dPCR) market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2018 to 2023
Overview of Digital PCR (dPCR) Market :
- Advanced dPCR (Digital PCR) technology provides higher accuracy and reproducibility than traditional PCR technology in the amplification and analysis of nucleic acids. The dPCR technology is an innovative PCR that allows amplification and directs quantification of nucleic acids such as DNA, RNA, cDNA, and methylated DNA with high precision. The dPCR technology is not dependent on the number of amplification cycles to quantify the initial sample amount and provides absolute quantification of nucleic acids. dPCR can analyze a small amount of sample and provide higher accuracy, precision, and efficiency than the conventional PCR technology.
The research covers the current market size of the Digital PCR (dPCR) market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fluidigm, RainDance Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Analytik Jena, ArcticZymes, Becton Dickinson, Bibby Scientific, bioMerieux, Biosearch Technologies, BIOTECON Diagnostics, Eppendorf, Exiqon, Formulatrix, Illumina, Integrated DNA Technologies, Promega, Sigma-Aldrich, Stilla Technologies
Scope Of The Report :
This report focuses on the Digital PCR (dPCR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the emergence of PCR solutions in theÂ biomedical sector. The biomedical sector has increasingly adopted and applied PCR solutions such as dPCR due to the advantages and benefits regarding their features. dPCR is widely used for pathogen detection andÂ microbiome analysisÂ that require the detection and quantitation of low-abundance microorganisms in complex backgrounds. Moreover, the rapid growth of the biomedical sector in APAC is likely to boost the adoption of PCR solutions as they find high applicability in this field. This, in turn, will augment growth in the globalÂ dPCR marketÂ in the coming years.
The worldwide market for Digital PCR (dPCR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018
Major classifications are as follows:
Major applications are as follows:
Target Audience of Digital PCR (dPCR) Market:
- Manufacturer / Potential Investors
- Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.
- Association and government bodies.
Global Digital PCR (dPCR) Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):
- North America : United States, Canada and Mexico
- Europe : Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux
- Asia Pacific : China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia
- Latin America : Brazil, Argentina and Colombia
- Middle East and Africa : Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa
Table of Contents:
Section 1–Methodology and Scope
1.1. Brief Methodology of Digital PCR (dPCR) Market
1.2 Initial data exploration
1.3 Statistical model and forecast of Digital PCR (dPCR) Industry (2019-2023)
1.4 Digital PCR (dPCR) Industry insights and validation
1.5 Definitions of forecast parameters
Section 2-Overview of Digital PCR (dPCR) Market
2.1 Brief Overview of Digital PCR (dPCR) Industry
2.2 Development of Digital PCR (dPCR) Industry
2.3 Status of Digital PCR (dPCR) Market
Section 3-Digital PCR (dPCR) Industry Dynamics
3.1 Detailed Analysis of Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Growth Opportunities
3.2 Digital PCR (dPCR) Industry Risk Factor Analysis
3.3 Market Driving Force
Section 4-Market Competition Latest News and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Trend
4.1 Merger, Consolidation or Acquisition News
4.2 Investment or Disinvestment News
4.3 New Product Development and Launch
Section 5-Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
5.1 Sales Channel of Digital PCR (dPCR) Market
5.1.1 Direct Marketing
5.1.2 Indirect Marketing
5.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
Section 6-Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Positioning
6.1 Pricing Strategy
6.2 Brand Strategy
6.3 Target Client
6.4 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Section 7-Research Findings and Conclusion
Continue…
