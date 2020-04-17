Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Real-time PCR or quantitative PCR is a well-established technology that has become the tool of choice for the rapid, sensitive quantification of nucleic acid in various biological samples. qPCR measures the accumulation of DNA during a PCR reaction. The increase in quantity of DNA at each cycle is measured by the change in intensity of a fluorescent signal. Comparison to a reference sample determines the number of original copies of template DNA in the reaction.Digital PCR is a highly precise approach to sensitive nucleic acid detection and quantification. Each sample is partitioned into thousands of individual reactions (droplets for Droplet Digital™ PCR technology). Each partition is analyzed after end-point PCR cycling for the presence or absence of a fluorescent signal, and the absolute number of molecules present in the sample is calculated. dPCR does not require a standard curve for quantification.Both quantitative PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) provide sensitive and specific detection, and precise quantification of nucleic acids. Both technologies have similarities, but they have differences that make one or the other the more adapted choice for specific applications.

On the basis of technology, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR/real-time PCR). The qPCR technology segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global dPCR and qPCR market in 2017; whereas, the dPCR segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as ongoing technological developments in dPCR, continued expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers in global markets, and growing private funding to develop and commercialize innovative dPCR instruments are contributing to the growth of the dPCR technology segment.

On the basis of application, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into clinical applications, research applications, and others. The clinical applications segment is further divided into pathogen testing, oncology testing, blood screening, and other clinical applications. The clinical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the technological benefits offered by dPCR over qPCR and traditional PCR, growing adoption of dPCR among hospitals and diagnostic centers, increasing global burden for infectious diseases and cancer, and expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers.

Each of the Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market was valued at 1028 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1629.3 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR, presents the global Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Digital PCR (DPCR) and QPCR by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

