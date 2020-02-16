Global Digital Pathology Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2023

Digital Pathology market is expected to grow at CAGR of 15% from 2018 to 2023. Diagnostic devices are the largest segment of Digital Pathology market and expected to be the largest segment in the year 2021 however, Analytics is the fastest growing segment of Digital pathology market. Resource Integration and Remote diagnostics are major motivators of the market. In recent trends, more and more pathologies are adopting digital pathology system. The market is growing significantly owing to quick processing and result accuracy of digital pathology, increased demand from point of care devices, workflow efficiency in laboratory management system and so on. though, higher initial cost of installation, lack of infrastructure in developing countries

Geographically, global digital pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America is having major market share owing to continual deployment of R&D investment, rising adoption of digital imaging, supportive government policies and regulations and so on. US is the major country in this region in the forecasted year. Asia Pacific is growing at a significant pace owing to the growing investments in the medical field, rising penetration of the digital imaging in emerging economies, and the presence of untapped opportunities. APAC healthcare industry has highly influenced the digital pathology owing to rising incidence of cancer. Apart from that, increasing demand for novel treatment options, better patient care facilities, and reduction in laboratory expenses are further anticipated to drive demand in the forecasted year.

Key companies profiled in the report are 3dhistech LTD., Apollo Pacs INC., Aurora Interactive LTD., Barco, Definiens AG, Digipath INC., Huron Technologies International INC., Indica Labs INC., Leica Microsystems GmbH, Ligolab LLC, Microdimensions, Mikroscan Technologies INC., Nikon Instruments INC., Pathxl, Pixcelldata LTD., Proscia INC., Sectra, Sunquest Information Systems, Sysmex Corporation, Ventana Medical Systems INC., Viewsiq, Visiopharm, Xifin INC.

