In this report, the Global Digital Oscilloscope Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
An oscilloscope is a type of testing and measuring equipment used to monitor voltage or current passed to or passed from an electronic component or device. Initially, an oscilloscope functioned only in analog mode, but the device available today operates in digital mode.
A digital oscilloscope uses an ADC to convert the measured voltage into digital information and then acquires these signals as a series of samples, storing them until they are good enough to be classified as a waveform.
The increasing demand for safety features in automotive vehicles has compelled automotive OEMs to attach more importance to the safety features in their vehicles. This is driving the demand for the integration of smart features in a vehicle. Thus, the automotive OEM’s are providing connectivity solutions in their vehicles that incorporate communication technologies to create an automatic system. This is driving the demand for connected cars, which incorporate augmented navigation such as heads-up displays (HUDs), intuitive and multi-modal user interfaces, multimedia support, and a new generation of automotive cloud services.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Agilent Technologies
Danaher (Tektronix, Fluke, Keithley Instruments)
Teledyne LeCroy
GWInstek America
Rohde & Shwarz
Yokogawa Electric
ZTEC Instruments
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Digital storage oscilloscope
Digital phosphorous oscilloscope
Digital sampling oscilloscope
Segment by Application
Cars
Defense
