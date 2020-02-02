Global Digital Oilfield Services Market 2023: Import-Export, Industry Chain Structure And Development Opportunities

Global Digital Oilfield Services Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Digital Oilfield Services market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The Digital Oilfield Services market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Digital Oilfield Services market. Digital Oilfield Services market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of Digital Oilfield Services.

The Digital Oilfield Services market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately XX% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Digital Oilfield Services market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. Digital Oilfield Services Market Report covers the top key players like:

Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Paradigm (A Emerson Electric Co. owned company), Pason Systems Corp., Petrolink, Accenture, IBM

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

October 2017: Weatherford International PLC had entered into an agreement with Intel Corporation, at the IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona. The aim of the agreement was a collaboration between the oilfield services provider and the technology giant, and to demonstrate the benefits of bringing the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to the oil field.