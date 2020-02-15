Global Digital Isolator Market : Growth Opportunities, Market Status grow at CAGR of 7.33% in 2023

Global Digital Isolator Market research is provided on major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, Market Sales in terms of Value and Volume, Emerging Opportunities, Market Growth Trends, Factors Driving this Market, threats associated with them and market performance of Key Vendors along with Key Regions. This research will help you out to determine how the market will evolve, to make confident decisions to capture new opportunities. The insights of Market over past 5 years and a forecast until 2023 is provided. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Digital Isolator market to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the period 2017-2023.

Scope of Digital Isolator Market:

About Digital Isolators

Isolation refers to avoiding direct current (DC) and unwanted alternative current (AC) between two parts of an electrical system, during signal and power transfer. Isolation in an electrical outfit is used to protect the user from transient voltages, avoid damage to expensive processors, break the ground loop in communication networks, and improve noise immunity. Isolation is also required to measure systems, which involve industrial environments with the possibility of transient voltages, noisy electrical environment, transient-sensitive applications, and environments with fluctuating ground potential. Applications of isolators are found in industrial automation systems, motor drives, solar inverters, healthcare equipment, hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), and power supplies. Digital isolators are devices that induce signal isolation in equipment, which need protection from transient voltages and ground loop voltages, and resistance from industrial noise.

Market analysts forecast the global digital isolators market to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the period 2017-2023.

Market driver

Rising need for industrial automation

Market challenge

Rising competition from unorganized players

Market trend

Increasing use of digital isolators in higher altitudes

Digital Isolator Market competition by Top manufacturers, sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer; The Top Key players are:

Analog Devices, Broadcom, Maxim Integrated, Silicon Laboratories, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, ROHM Semiconductor, Vicor, NXP Semiconductors, Murata Manufacturing, and NVE.

Regions that have been covered for this Digital Isolator Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

