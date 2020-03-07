Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Size, Share, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Global Digital Insurance Platform market 2019-2025

Digital Insurance Platform is designed and developed to ensure to meet the challenge of emerging and disruptive technologies which are rapidly entering the insurance industry sector

In 2018, the global Digital Insurance Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Insurance Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Insurance Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

Oracle

SAP

TCS

Cognizant

DXC Technology

Infosys

Pegasystems

Appian

Mindtree

Prima Solutions

Fineos

Bolt Solutions

Majesco

EIS Group

Cogitate

Inzura

Duck Creek Technologies

Vertafore

Internet Pipeline

Ebaotech

Stoneriver

RGI

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Insurance Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed Services

Professional Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Nsurance Companies

Third-Party Administrators and Brokers

Aggregators

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Digital Insurance Platform Manufacturers

Digital Insurance Platform Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Insurance Platform Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Digital Insurance Platform market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Digital Insurance Platform market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital Insurance Platform market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Digital Insurance Platform manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Insurance Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Digital Insurance Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

