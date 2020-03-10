Global Digital Economy – The Progressive Transformation in E-Commerce and M-Commerce Markets

Mobile commerce is one of the hottest sectors right now and the industry is finally coming into its own due to the rise of OTT services and app stores offering more digital channels for e-retailers to reach audiences. The growth of smart phones has also assisted the growth of m-commerce along with improvements in mobile infrastructure in many parts of the world. Players are slowly becoming lured into entering the mobile commerce market by the huge revenue opportunities and the potential for customer acquisition and retention.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/55958-global-digital-economy-the-rapidly-evolving-e-commerce-and-m-commerce-markets

The enormous success of smart phones is linked to the apps which are available and commercial models will be increasingly linked to these apps – which will result in further spectacular growth in m-commerce. BuddeComm sees the development of m-wallets and m-payment systems based on Near-Field Communication (NFC) as a key development for the m-commerce sector and beyond.

While a range of niche market applications will become successful; there is currently a lot of confusion and uncertainty regarding which ones will succeed – and who will make money from particular mobile e-commerce applications. Sales of entertainment based mobile apps are very popular and improved infrastructure such as fibre and 4G network rollouts is helping to drive the overall global digital media entertainment market. Incorporating social networks, online video, digital music, gaming apps and online dating; this sector is particularly driven by the uptake in mobile broadband apps and services.

In 2014 it is interesting to observe the developments occurring with the virtual currency Bitcoin. While there are security concerns regarding this growing form of Internet cash; in recent times faith in this crypto currency appears to have strengthened and we saw the emergence of the Bitcoin wallet called Coinbase. Significantly, PayPal announced a partnership with Coinbase in 2014 that would see the currency accepted by sites which offer PayPal through its subsidiary Braintree. Bitcoin is certainly gaining awareness and a perception of legitimacy around the globe.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/55958-global-digital-economy-the-rapidly-evolving-e-commerce-and-m-commerce-markets

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1. Over The Top is the New Reality

1.1 Transforming the telecoms industry

1.1.1 Telcos still ignoring industry transformation

1.1.2 The rapidly shrinking traditional telecoms market

1.2 Telcos have already lost the current OTT battle

1.2.1 Infrastructure investment models are stuck

1.2.2 Telcos will need to lift their game on infrastructure

1.3 The demand and supply imbalance in telecoms

1.4 Vested interests

1.5 The digital business buzzword is also ‘transformation’

1.6 What will be driving these new investments?

1.6.1 It is not about speed – it’s about ‘big data’

1.7 Hot sectors for OTT services

1.8 How to move forward?

2. E-Commerce, E-Payments and M-Commerce Insights

2.1 Global e-commerce market

2.1.1 The digital commerce evolution

2.1.2 Omni-channel retailing

2.1.3 Global e-commerce market statistics

2.1.4 Leading B2C e-commerce players

2.2 Key e-commerce insights

2.2.1 Underlying trends

2.2.2 E-payments

2.2.3 Content Delivery Networks (CDNs)

2.2.4 Cloud computing and e-commerce

2.2.5 Security concerns

2.3 E-books and e-newspapers

2.3.1 Digital e-readers/e-books

2.3.2 The challenging newspaper publishing sector

2.4 Internet banking (E-banking)

2.4.1 The changing face of e-banking

2.5 Global m-commerce market

2.5.1 M-commerce buzzword: SoLoMo

2.6 Key m-commerce insights

2.6.1 M-payments

2.6.2 Mobile payments apps

2.6.3 M-banking

2.6.4 Mobile money transfer services

2.6.5 Mobile auctions

2.6.6 Mobile location shopping and marketing

2.6.7 Mobile vouchers, coupons and loyalty cards

2.6.8 Mobile advertising

3. Digital and Mobile Apps Insights

3.1 Apps, Entertainment, Social Networks and Gaming

3.1.1 Portals or Apps?

3.1.2 Mobile apps insights

3.1.3 Social networks

3.1.4 Mobile photo-messaging

3.1.5 Online and mobile gaming

3.1.6 Online and mobile gambling

3.1.7 Online and mobile music

3.1.8 Advertising – a key revenue source

3.2 Messaging Services and Messaging Apps Insights

3.2.1 Mobile messaging insights

3.2.2 The declining SMS market

3.2.3 Mobile photo-messaging and self destruction

3.2.4 Email/mobile email

3.2.5 Unified Communications (UC)

3.2.6 Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD)

3.2.7 Big Data and the messaging/UC segment

4. Online and Mobile Advertising Insights

4.1 Market summary

4.2 Market insights

4.2.1 Consumers will lead the way

4.2.2 Changes in internet advertising

4.2.3 Mobile advertising

4.2.4 Mobile Location-Based Advertising (MLBA)

4.2.5 TV advertising

4.2.6 Digital ad exchanges

4.3 Internet media companies – selected insights

4.3.1 Google – Advertising a main strategic drivers

4.3.2 Yahoo – profit up, sales down as it attempts to lure Google and Facebook users

4.3.3 Hulu – mostly positives for Hulu

4.3.4 Facebook – prepared to operate in different markets

4.3.5 Amazon’s rising threat

4.4 Key online advertising categories

4.5 A multi-screen approach gains attention

4.6 Consumers react to privacy misuse by Internet companies

5. Regional Overviews

5.1 North America

5.1.1 Canada

5.1.2 USA

5.2 Latin America

5.2.1 Mexico

5.2.2 Argentina

5.2.3 Brazil

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 M-payments

5.3.2 UK m-payment case study

5.4 Africa

5.4.1 Case study – Uganda

5.4.2 Case study – Rwanda

5.4.3 Case study – Tanzania

5.5 Middle East

5.5.1 Iran

5.5.2 Jordan

5.5.3 Qatar

5.5.4 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5 Turkey

5.5.6 United arab emirates

5.6 Asia

5.6.1 China

5.6.2 India

5.6.3 Japan

5.6.4 Malaysia

5.6.5 Singapore

5.6.6 South Korea

5.7 Pacific Region

5.7.1 Australia

5.7.2 New Zealand

..…..Continued

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com