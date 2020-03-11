Global Digital Commerce Software Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

— Digital Commerce Software Market 2019

E-commerce is the activity of buying or selling of products on online services or over the Internet.

The main drivers of the market are growth in adoption of cloud-based services, growing development in wired and wireless communications networks and development of barrier-coated boards and papers.

In 2018, the global Digital Commerce Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Commerce Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Commerce Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

IBM

Oracle

Demandware

Digital River

NetSuite

Sappi

Intershop

Volusion

eBay

TCS

Cleverbridge

Shopify

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Financial Services

Travel & Tourism

Communications

Entertainment & Media

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Commerce Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Commerce Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Commerce Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Commerce Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Commerce Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Financial Services

1.5.4 Travel & Tourism

1.5.5 Communications

1.5.6 Entertainment & Media

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.1.1 SAP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Commerce Software Introduction

12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Digital Commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SAP Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Commerce Software Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Digital Commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Commerce Software Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Digital Commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 Demandware

12.4.1 Demandware Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Commerce Software Introduction

12.4.4 Demandware Revenue in Digital Commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Demandware Recent Development

12.5 Digital River

12.5.1 Digital River Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Commerce Software Introduction

12.5.4 Digital River Revenue in Digital Commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Digital River Recent Development

12.6 NetSuite

12.6.1 NetSuite Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Commerce Software Introduction

12.6.4 NetSuite Revenue in Digital Commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 NetSuite Recent Development

12.7 Sappi

12.7.1 Sappi Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Commerce Software Introduction

12.7.4 Sappi Revenue in Digital Commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Sappi Recent Development

12.8 Intershop

12.8.1 Intershop Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Commerce Software Introduction

12.8.4 Intershop Revenue in Digital Commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Intershop Recent Development

12.9 Volusion

12.9.1 Volusion Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Commerce Software Introduction

12.9.4 Volusion Revenue in Digital Commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Volusion Recent Development

12.10 eBay

12.10.1 eBay Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Commerce Software Introduction

12.10.4 eBay Revenue in Digital Commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 eBay Recent Development

12.11 TCS

12.12 Cleverbridge

12.13 Shopify

