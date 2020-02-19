Global Digital Clinical Workspaces Market To See Robust Growth till 2023 – Current and Upcoming Trends

This report analyzes the global digital clinical workspaces market by component (security and compliance tools, mobile device management software, and identity management software), by application (e-prescribing and clinical noting), by end-user; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global digital clinical workspaces market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period.
The major players in global digital clinical workspaces market include:
- Citrix.
- System C
- VMWare, Inc.
- Imprivata, Inc.
- Healthcare at Home
- CSC Scandihealth A/S
- Kyoto Technologies.
- Dimension Systems, Inc.
- Others
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
U.K.
France
Italy
Germany
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Republic of Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
Rest of The Middle East & Africa
On the basis of component, the global digital clinical workspaces market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Security and compliance tools
- Mobile device management software
- Identity management software
On the basis of application, the global digital clinical workspaces market has been categorized into the following segments:
- e-Prescribing
- Clinical noting
On the basis of end user, the global digital clinical workspaces market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Hospitals and clinics
- Diagnostic centers
- Others
Research Methodology
The analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis added before being presented in this report.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Report Prologue
Chapter 2. Market Introduction
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis
Chapter 6. Global Digital Clinical Workspaces Market, By Component
Chapter 7. Global Digital Clinical Workspaces Market, By Application
Chapter 8 Global Digital Clinical Workspaces Market, By End-User
Chapter 9. Global Digital Clinical Workspaces Market, By Region
Chapter 10 Company Landscape
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
