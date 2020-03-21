Global Digital Camera Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Digital Camera Industry
A digital camera is an electronic device that is used for taking pictures in the form of data, which can be stored on computers or any other hardware devices as opposed to the earlier version of film-based cameras.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in the use of action cameras. Action cameras are in high use because of the popularity of social networking sites, growing adventure tourism, and advances in technologies to generate HD quality videos. The advanced features of action cameras enable the photographers to capture high-speed action in stills and videos. The images generated by action cameras are of excellent quality. These cameras also have a long battery backup, waterproof features, and are easy to use in rough conditions. The global sports events such as IPL and FIFA World Cup are telecast using action cameras.
One of the major drivers for this market is Growing social media use. Social networking sites are powerful platforms that are used by people to build social relations. Every day, the number of active users on social networking sites are increasing. Users are joining these social sites to stay connected with family, friends, and people of different cultures, races, and traditions. Close to half of the population of the world is connected through social networking sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp.
One of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Complications in value chain. The production and distribution of goods rely on value chains. However, it is challenging to establish value chains. New players are entering the market and face difficulties in establishing their market distribution channels due to the presence of established players. Established players have strong relationships with suppliers and distributors.
The global Digital Camera market will reach a certain value by the end of 2025, growing during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Canon
Nikon Corporation
Panasonic
Samsung Electronics
Sony Corporation
Beijing Huaqi Information Digital Technology
Casio Computer
Fujifilm
Eastman Kodak Company
Olympus Corporation
Polaroid (PLR Ecommerce
LLC.)
Ricoh Company
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras
compact digital cameras
bridge compact digital cameras
mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
general
commercial
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Digital Camera sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Digital Camera manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Camera are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Digital Camera Manufacturers
Digital Camera Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Digital Camera Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Digital Camera market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global Digital Camera Market Research Report 2018
1 Digital Camera Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Camera
1.2 Digital Camera Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Digital Camera Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Digital Camera Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras
1.2.4 compact digital cameras
1.2.5 bridge compact digital cameras
1.2.6 mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras
1.3 Global Digital Camera Segment by Application
1.3.1 Digital Camera Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 general
1.3.3 commercial
1.4 Global Digital Camera Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Digital Camera Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)