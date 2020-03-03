Global Digital Banking Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

— Digital Banking Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Digital Banking Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Banking Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the Digital Banking market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.
United States is the largest countries of digital banking in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 48.73% the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 30.22%, 16.54%.
Europe countries like Germany, UK and Spain are developing fast, so does India, which is offering service for many banks and other corporations. There are a few vendors developing digital banking in China, such as IT companies Huawei, Sunline are participating the digital banking business, and they may show a rapid development.
In 2018, the global Digital Banking market size was 5180 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Urban FT
Kony
Backbase
Technisys
Infosys
Digiliti Money
Innofis
Mobilearth
D3 Banking Technology
Alkami
Q2
Misys
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PC
Mobile
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Digital Banking
SME Digital Banking
Corporate Digital Banking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Digital Banking Manufacturers
Digital Banking Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Digital Banking Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
