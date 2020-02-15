Global Digital Asset Management Market Segmentation by Upstream and Downstream Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025

Digital Asset Management

Global Digital Asset Management Market is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Digital Asset Management Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Digital Asset Management Market by Companies:

ADAM Software, Canto Inc., CELUM GmbH, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, OpenText Corporation, QBank, North Plains Systems Corp, WebDAM Inc., EMC Corporation, MediaBeacon, Inc., Widen Enterprises Inc., IBM Corporation

Digital Asset Management Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Integration of the stand-alone Electronic Document Management System (EDMS)
    – Increase in number of digital assets
  • Restraints
    – Expensive DAM solutions, especially for Small and Medium Businesses (SMB)
  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Geographically, Digital Asset Management market split globally into several key Regions, with sales (Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Digital Asset Management for these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering

    US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan

    The Global Digital Asset Management Market Is Projected to Register A CAGR of About 18.23 % During the Forecast Period, 2018-2023.

    Key Developments in the Digital Asset Management Market:

  • March 2017 – Aprimo acquired ADAM Software. With this acquisition, Aprimo hopes to integrate ADAM directly into Aprimoâs platform, facilitating customers with marketing operations solution, capable of handling both the production as well as the publication of content. This is expected to result in bringing rich media quickly to market and to create a world-class customer experiences at scale.
  • January 2017 – SoftServe and ADAM Software underwent a strategic partnership. This partnership allows SoftServe to couple the companys deep engineering capabilities and leading digital design expertise to ADAMâs DAM and PIM solutions, which would help organizations create, manage, and deliver digital content that can ensure consistency across various channels.

    Reasons to Purchase this Report

    Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

    Study on product type and application expected to dominate the market.

    Study on regions expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

    Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

    months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

