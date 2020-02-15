Global Digital Asset Management Market Segmentation by Upstream and Downstream Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Digital Asset Management Market is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Digital Asset Management Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Digital Asset Management Market by Companies:

ADAM Software, Canto Inc., CELUM GmbH, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, OpenText Corporation, QBank, North Plains Systems Corp, WebDAM Inc., EMC Corporation, MediaBeacon, Inc., Widen Enterprises Inc., IBM Corporation

Digital Asset Management Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Integration of the stand-alone Electronic Document Management System (EDMS)

– Increase in number of digital assets



Restraints

– Expensive DAM solutions, especially for Small and Medium Businesses (SMB)



Value Chain Analysis



Geographically, Digital Asset Management market split globally into several key Regions, with sales (Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Digital Asset Management for these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan The Global Digital Asset Management Market Is Projected to Register A CAGR of About 18.23 % During the Forecast Period, 2018-2023.

March 2017 – Aprimo acquired ADAM Software. With this acquisition, Aprimo hopes to integrate ADAM directly into Aprimoâs platform, facilitating customers with marketing operations solution, capable of handling both the production as well as the publication of content. This is expected to result in bringing rich media quickly to market and to create a world-class customer experiences at scale.