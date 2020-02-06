GLOBAL DIGESTIVE ENZYMES MARKET (EDITION:2019) BY GROWTH OPPORTUNITY, KEY INDUSTRY PEERS AND FORECAST TO 2023

Digestive Enzymes Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Report on Digestive Enzymes Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers.

The Digestive Enzymes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Digestive enzymes represent a group of enzymes secreted by digestive organs for breaking down complex macromolecules into their constituents, in order to facilitate their absorption by the body. Several digestive enzymes are commercially available as dietary supplements and for the management of digestive disorders. Factors such as rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, increasing awareness about GI health, and focus on preventive health management are contributing to the market growth. However, the general publicâs perception of probiotic and prebiotic products as alternatives to digestive enzymes and stringent regulatory policies could adversely affect the growth of the market.

AbbVie Inc.Allergan PLCAmano Enzyme Inc.Amway CorporationBiotics Research CorporationCountry Life LLCGarden of Life Inc.National Enzyme Company Inc.Johnson & Johnson Inc.

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa

Points Covered in TOC of Global Digestive Enzymes Market

1. Introduction 1.1 Market Definition2. Research Methodology3. Executive Summary4. Key Inferences5. Market Overview 5.1 Current Market Scenario 5.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis 5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers 5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants 5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services 5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry6. Market Dynamics 6.1 Drivers 6.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population 6.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders 6.1.3 Increasing Awareness about GI Health and Focus on Preventive Health Management 6.2 Restraints 6.2.1 Perception of Probiotic and Prebiotic Products as Alternatives to Digestive Enzymes 6.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies 6.3 Opportunities 6.4 Challenges7. Market Segmentation 7.1 By Enzyme Type 7.1.1 Carbohydrase 7.1.2 Protease 7.1.3 Lipase 7.1.4 Other Enzyme Types 7.2 By Application 7.2.1 Infant Nutrition 7.2.2 Medical Nutrition 7.2.3 Sports Nutrition 7.2.4 Other Applications 7.3 By Origin 7.3.1 Animal 7.3.2 Fungi 7.3.3 Microbial 7.3.4 Plant 7.4 By Geography 7.4.1 North America 7.4.1.1 United States 7.4.1.2 Canada 7.4.1.3 Mexico 7.4.2 Europe 7.4.2.1 France 7.4.2.2 Germany 7.4.2.3 United Kingdom 7.4.2.4 Italy 7.4.2.5 Spain 7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe 7.4.3 Asia-Pacific 7.4.3.1 China 7.4.3.2 Japan 7.4.3.3 India 7.4.3.4 Australia 7.4.3.5 South Korea 7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific 7.4.4 Middle East & Africa 7.4.4.1 GCC 7.4.4.2 South Africa 7.4.4.3 Rest of the Middle East & Africa 7.4.5 South America 7.4.5.1 Brazil 7.4.5.2 Argentina 7.4.5.3 Rest of South America8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape 8.1 AbbVie Inc. 8.2 Allergan PLC 8.3 Amano Enzyme Inc. 8.4 Amway Corporation 8.5 Biotics Research Corporation 8.6 Country Life LLC 8.7 Garden of Life Inc. 8.8 National Enzyme Company Inc. 8.9 Johnson & Johnson Inc. *List Not Exhaustive9. Future of the Market

To conclude, Digestive Enzymes report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

