Global Differential Pressure Sensors Market Product, Services and Solutions Analysis 2019

The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Differential Pressure Sensors measure the difference between two pressures, one connected to each side of the sensor. Differential pressure sensors are used to measure many properties, such as pressure drops across oil filters or air filters, fluid levels (by comparing the pressure above and below the liquid) or flow rates (by measuring the change in pressure across a restriction). Technically speaking, most pressure sensors are really differential pressure sensors; for example a gauge pressure sensor is merely a differential pressure sensor in which one side is open to the ambient atmosphere.

The industry is relatively fragmented, the key brand include Honeywell, ABB, Amphenol, Panasonic, Siemens, Bosch, TE Connectivity, Emerson, Sensata, NXP, WIKA, Sensirion, First Sensor, Omron, Continental, Keller, Gems Sensors, OMEGA Engineering, Yokogawa Electric, AB Elektronik, Ashcroft, Lord Corporation, Setra Systems, KEYENCE, Hunan Firstrate Sensor and so on.

Differential pressure sensors provide the difference between two pressure sources through two ports, allowing customers to provide required pressure inputs to the device for measuring the readings. This flexibility offered by the device helps drive the growth of the differential pressure sensor market during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Differential Pressure Sensors market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1960 million by 2024, from US$ 1610 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Differential Pressure Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Digital Type

Analog Type

Segmentation by application

Automotive

Medical

HVAC

Industrial

Military and Defense

Others

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Honeywell

ABB

Amphenol

Panasonic

Siemens

Bosch

TE Connectivity

Emerson

Sensata

NXP

WIKA

Sensirion

First Sensor

Omron

Continental

Keller

Gems Sensors

OMEGA Engineering

Yokogawa Electric

AB Elektronik

Ashcroft

Lord Corporation

Setra Systems

KEYENCE

Hunan Firstrate Sensor

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Differential Pressure Sensors Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

