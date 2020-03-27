Global Diethylzinc Market Sizes 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diethylzinc (C2H5)2Zn, or DEZ, CAS Number: 557-20-0, is a highly pyrophoric organozinc compound consisting of a zinc center bound to two ethyl groups. This colourless liquid is an important reagent in organic chemistry and available commercially as a solution in hexanes, heptane, or toluene.

Diethylzinc industry concentration is high; most of the manufacturers are in Europe and USA, AkzoNobel is the largest manufacturer in the Europe with annual capacity of 1200 MT in 2015. Other important suppliers are Albemarle, Chemtura Corporation. Due to policy and the recession of photovoltaic industry, the production of diethylzinc will reduce to 765MT in 2016 from 897MT in 2011. In addition, the market demand is also reduced.

In consumption market, the Europe consumption of diethylzinc increases with the -4% average growth rate. Europe, USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom and France occupied 80% of the Europe consumption volume in total.

With high purity effect of diethylzinc, the downstream application industries will need more diethylzinc products. So, High pure diethylzinc for pharmaceutical industry has a big market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance diethylzinc through improving technology.

The major raw materials for diethylzinc are zinc, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of diethylzinc. The production cost of diethylzinc is also an important factor which could impact the price of diethylzinc. The diethylzinc manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a recession industry, and the consumption decreasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In past five years, the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

AkzoNobel

Chemtura Corporation

Albemarle

Jiangsu MO Opto-Electronic Material

Guangdong Huate Gas

Linde

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity below 90%

Min. Purity 95%

Min. Purity Above 99%

Segment by Application

Chemical & Material Industry

Solar Energy Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

