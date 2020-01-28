Global Dietary Supplements Market Outlook 2018-2023: Latest Trends, Growth Prospects, Regional Industry Share and Share

2018 Latest Report Titled on: “Global Dietary Supplements Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)”

The new research report on Global Dietary Supplements Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2023 demonstrates the fast developing conditions of the global Dietary Supplements market. The report wraps up-to-date industry data on real and potential industry situation, segmentation, competitive landscape, regional breakdowns and future outlook. Dietary Supplements Market report answers questions related to the market measure, recent improvements, business circumstance, improvement condition, and pathways of Dietary Supplements that makes this report so advantageous for the inventors and the new candidates in the Industry.

“The Global Dietary Supplements market was estimated at a value of about USD XX million in 2017. The industry is forecasted to register a CAGR of over 6.9% over the forecast period (2018-2023).”

This report focuses on “Top Manufactures”: Advocare, Amway, Bayer AG, Blackmore Ltd., DHC, GNC, GSK, Herbalife Ltd., Integrated BioPharma, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Merck, Natures Bounty, Inc., Nu Skin, Omega Protein Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser, Sanofi, Suntory, Wyeth

Key Developments in the Dietary Supplements Market:

In May 2018, Deerland Enzymes & Probiotics launched a new water-soluble form of its Bacillus subtilis spore-forming probiotic strain which is not only heat-tolerant but can also be more easily incorporated into hot beverages, gummies, and functional drinks.

Activ Nutritional LLC launched Viactiv Digestive Health Soft Chews, expanding the iconic Viactiv supplement brand into the expanding digestive health category.