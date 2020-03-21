Global Dietary Supplements Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Dietary Supplements Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Dietary Supplements Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dietary Supplements Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Dietary Supplements market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dietary Supplements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dietary Supplements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Dietary Supplements in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Dietary Supplements manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer Pharmaceuticals

Amway Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Herbalife International

ADM

Nestle

DuPont

GlaxoSmithKline

Carlyle Group

Danone

Bayer HealthCare

BASF

Glanbia

Yakult

DSM

The Himalaya Drug Company

Segment by Type

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Probiotic

Other

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Health Care Products

Other

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Key Stakeholders

Dietary Supplements Manufacturers

Dietary Supplements Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Dietary Supplements Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Dietary Supplements

1.1 Definition of Dietary Supplements

1.2 Dietary Supplements Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dietary Supplements Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Botanicals

1.2.3 Vitamins

1.2.4 Minerals

1.2.5 Amino Acids

1.2.6 Probiotic

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Dietary Supplements Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Dietary Supplements Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Health Care Products

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Dietary Supplements Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Dietary Supplements Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Dietary Supplements Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Dietary Supplements Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Dietary Supplements Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Dietary Supplements Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Dietary Supplements Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Dietary Supplements Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Dietary Supplements Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

…..

8 Dietary Supplements Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals

8.1.1 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Dietary Supplements Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Dietary Supplements Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Amway Corporation

8.2.1 Amway Corporation Dietary Supplements Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Amway Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Amway Corporation Dietary Supplements Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Abbott Laboratories

8.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Dietary Supplements Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Dietary Supplements Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Herbalife International

8.4.1 Herbalife International Dietary Supplements Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Herbalife International Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Herbalife International Dietary Supplements Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 ADM

8.5.1 ADM Dietary Supplements Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 ADM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 ADM Dietary Supplements Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Nestle

8.6.1 Nestle Dietary Supplements Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Nestle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Nestle Dietary Supplements Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 DuPont

8.7.1 DuPont Dietary Supplements Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 DuPont Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 DuPont Dietary Supplements Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 GlaxoSmithKline

8.8.1 GlaxoSmithKline Dietary Supplements Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 GlaxoSmithKline Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 GlaxoSmithKline Dietary Supplements Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Carlyle Group

8.9.1 Carlyle Group Dietary Supplements Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Carlyle Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Carlyle Group Dietary Supplements Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Danone

8.10.1 Danone Dietary Supplements Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Danone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Danone Dietary Supplements Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

