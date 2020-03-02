GLOBAL DIESEL GENERATOR MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Diesel Generator Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The global Diesel Generator market was valued at USD xx million in 2016, USD xx million in 2017, and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2022, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

The global generator market faces stiff competition from gas generators, which are being adopted by countries due to their low carbon emissions. However, the diesel generator is expected to continue to be more popular, due to their increased usage by the industrial and residential sector. In addition, High power deficits coupled with strong economic growth potential are also major growth drivers for the diesel generator market.

The Global Diesel Generator is segmented by portability type into Stationary and Portable. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial. By Power rating, the market is segmented into 0-100 kVA, 350 kVA, 350-1000 kVA, and Above 1000 kVA. Further the market is segmented by operations such as Standby, Peak and Continuous power. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Based on end-user industry, the industrial segment is one of largest users of diesel generators and occupies more than 50% of the total market share in the end-user segment of the diesel generators market. Due to chronic power outages and rapid growth of industries, infrastructure, and IT & telecommunication industry across the world.

The annual diesel generator capacity installations are increasing by 30.9 GW from 2013 to 2017, representing a 9.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The Asia Pacific and North America, which together accounted for 70% of the capacity shipped in 2017, are expected to continue to be the two largest markets for diesel generator, led by China and the United States, respectively. Globally, annual capacity installations of diesel generator in the 500.1 kW to 6,000 kW power class will lead growth across all regions, but generator in the 15.1 kW to 50 kW power class will also show strong growth.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The major companies in the Diesel Generator market include Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Cummins Inc.(U.S.), Kohler Co. (U.S), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Kirloskar Group (India), Briggs & Stratton (U.S), Wärtsilä (Finland), AKSA Power Generation (Turkey), Generac, and Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Table of Contents

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Research Methodology​

4. Market Trends

4.1. Key Developments

4.2. Future Market Outlook

5. Diesel Generator Market – Industry Analysis

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Restraints

5.3. Threats and Opportunities

5.4. Competitive Intensity (Porter’s Five Forces)

6. Diesel Generator Market – Product Analysis

6.1 By Portability

6.1.1 Portable

6.1.2 Stationary

6.2 By End-User

6.2.1 Residential

6.2.2 Commercial

6.2.3 Industrial

6.3 By Power Rating

6.3.1 0-100 kVA

6.3.2 350 kVA

6.3.3 350-1000 kVA

6.3.4 Above 1000 kVA

6.4 By Operations

6.4.1 Standby Power

6.4.2 Peak Savings

6.4.3 Continuous Power

7. Diesel Generator Market – Geographical Analysis

7.1. North America

7.1.1. The USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. The UK

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Spain

7.2.6. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. China

7.3.2. Japan

7.3.3. India

7.3.4. Australia

7.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4. South America

7.4.1. Brazil

7.4.2. Argentina

7.4.3. Rest of South America

Continued………..

