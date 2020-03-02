Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market Innovations, Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Market Research Report 2019” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market 2018-2025

Diesel engines offer better operational performance, which makes them a preferred choice over petrol engines. Diesel as a fuel type dominates the overall generator market. Industrial generators have been depending on diesel as the most preferred fuel type owing to its low cost and easy availability. However, there is a growing trend toward the usage of natural gas and other alternative environment-friendly and non-diesel fuel sources. Despite this fact, diesel will continue to lead the fuel type segment for many years to come. The diesel engines available have modified combustion chambers that provide optimal combustion rates, better fuel economy, and lower emissions. Manufacturers are also coming up with several advancements and modifications in terms of fuel emission treatment methods and fuel composition. The global diesel engine market for non-automotive applications is fragmented with the presence of many local and global vendors. The international players contend based on quality, efficiency, and after-sales service. The competitive landscape in the market is predicted to intensify due to the shift in the preference of the buyers towards energy-efficient engines. To sustain their strong positions, the major players in the market are likely to direct their efforts in distinguishing their products and comply with the stringent regulations outlined in various regions.

Global Market Outline: Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Market

The global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Caterpillar

Cummins

MAN

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Wärtsilä

Detroit Diesel

DEUTZ

Deere & Company

Daihatsu

Doosan Infracore

Fairbanks Morse Engine

GE Transportation

HATZ Diesel

Henan Diesel Engine

Kubota

Kawasaki

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Kohler

Liebherr

Lombardini

MEGATECH Power

MTU

Isuzu

JCB

Power Solutions International

Rolls-Royce

Scania

Volvo Penta

Yanmar

Weichai Power

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

Market segment by Application, split into

Marine

Construction

Agriculture

Generators

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

