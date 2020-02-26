Global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving market 2025: By Current Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Prominent Players, Target Audience Forecast

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Market Research Report 2019”.
Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving market 2019-2025
Diesel engines are internal combustion engines that use diesel as a fuel. Another characteristic that distinguishes them is the use of compression ignition rather than spark ignition in gasoline-powered engines. Diesel-powered engines produce high torque, and thus, are suitable for construction and earthmoving equipment. One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the development of hybrid vehicles. Hybrid vehicles are gaining traction as they provide improved productivity and are more efficient, resulting in increased cost savings. For instance, the hybrid hydraulic excavator has a swing framework that incorporates electric motors. It charges a capacitor by the power generated through swing deceleration. This power is then used to assist the hydraulic motor in swing acceleration. Another motor that is associated with hydraulic pumps adjusts to the measure of electric energy in the capacitor. It helps generate power and supports the engine. This way fuel utilization can be reduced. This increasing adoption of the hybrid vehicles is expected to support the growth of the global diesel engines for construction and earthmoving sector in the coming years. The global diesel engines for construction and the earthmoving sector is highly consolidated due to the presence of few established players holding a major part of the market share. Increased investment in infrastructure development in many parts of the world and a rise in tourism development are some factors that are driving the construction industry across the globe. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on extending the line of construction equipment to meet the diversity of customer needs.
Global Market Outline: Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Market
In this market study, analysts have estimated the APAC to dominate the diesel engines for construction and earthmoving sector during the forecast period. China is the largest market in Asia, followed by Japan and India. Rising urbanization and the government’s initiatives under the thirteenth five-year plan are the key attributors to the growth of the diesel engines market for construction and earthmoving sector in the region.
The global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving market is segmented based on device type and end-user
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:
Caterpillar
Cummins
JCB
Kubota Group
YANMAR
Ashok Leyland
Kirloskar Oil Engines
Doosan Infracore
Deere & Company
Kohler
Kobelco
Perkins
Volvo Construction Equipment
MTU
Honda
Komatsu
Weichai Holding Group
Guangxi Yuchai Machinery
MAN Engines
Shanghai Diesel Engine
YTO Group
DEUTZ
Isuzu Motors
Mahindra Heavy Engines
Greaves Cotton
Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)
Market size by Product
Wheeled loader
Crawler excavator
Mini excavator
Backhoe loaders
Skid steer loaders
Market size by End User
Construction
Earthmoving
Market size by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Scope of the Report
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving market by identifying its various sub segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.5 Market by End User
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Market Size
2.2 Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Growth Rate by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Sales by Manufacturers
3.2 Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Revenue by Manufacturers
3.3 Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Sales by Product
4.2 Global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Revenue by Product
4.3 Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by Countries
6.2 North America Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by Product
6.3 North America Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by Countries
7.2 Europe Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by Product
7.3 Europe Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by Countries
8.2 Asia Pacific Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by Countries
9.2 Central & South America Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by Product
9.3 Central & South America Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by Countries
10.2 Middle East and Africa Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving by End User
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Market Forecast by Regions
12.2 Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Market Forecast by Product
12.3 Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Market Forecast by End User
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
