Global Dicyclopentadiene Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$902.3 Mn By 2025, Expanding At A CAGR Of 5.5%

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market: Overview



DCPD is primarily used in the manufacturing of composite materials. Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global DCPD market in 2016. Prices of DCPD depends upon the purity levels of the product which ranges from 75% to 99%. High purity DCPD is mostly used for the manufacturing of COC & COP. Demand for unsaturated polyester resins is high due to its excellent functional and mechanical properties such as low weight and corrosion and heat resistance. Thus, these resins are used in a wide range of end-user industries such as building & construction, marine, automotive, and plastics. The market share of EPDM elastomer application is anticipated to decline slightly during the forecast period due to restricted usage of petroleum resins in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The global DCPD market is fragmented with top two manufacturers accounting for nearly 25% of the total market share in 2016.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=206497

Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market: Scope of the Report

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global DCPD market in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed view of the DCPD market based on applications. Key applications included in the report are unsaturated polyester resin, hydrocarbon resin, EPDM elastomers, COC & COP, poly DCPD, and others (pesticides, flame retardants, etc.). Furthermore, the report segments the market based on key geographies such as North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa). It also provides market volume and revenue for each application under every regional segment. The DCPD market is further analyzed into major countries of each region.

Based on applications and countries, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global DCPD market. Key players profiled in the DCPD study include Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Cymetech Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Fushun Yikesi New Material Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., LyondellBasell, Maruzen Petrochemical, Shell Chemicals, Texmark Chemicals, Inc. and Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., Ltd.

Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market: Research Methodology

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, and press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for the study of the DCPD market include reinforced plastics magazine, European plastics council and company presentations.

The report segments the global dicyclopentadiene market into:

Dicyclopentadiene Market – By Application



– Unsaturated Polyester Resin

– Hydrocarbon Resins

– EPDM Elastomers

– COC & COP

– Poly-DCPD

– Others (Pesticides, Flame retardants, etc.)

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/dicyclopentadiene-dcpd-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019-report.html/toc

Dicyclopentadiene Market – Regional Analysis

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– France

– U.K.

– Germany

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East and Africa

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/