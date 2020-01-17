Global Dicyandiamide Market Comprehensive Insights and Growth Potential in the Future

Dicyandiamide market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Dicyandiamide Market.

About Dicyandiamide Industry

Dicyandiamide market size will grow from USD XX Million in 2017 to USD XX Million by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

Dicyandiamide (DCD), which is also known as 2-Cyanoguanidine, is a alkaline, hydrophilic white crystalline compound. Dicyandiamide is primarily used as raw material for active pharmaceutical ingredients production for making anti-diabetic drugs. It is also used as a curing agent in epoxy resins and laminates for circuit boards and adhesives. It is also used in production of organic chemicals, which include, water treatment chemicals, slow and controlled nitrogen release fertilizers, dye fixing agents, and pharmaceuticals. Dicyandiamide are of different grades based on purity. The grades include pharmaceutical grade, electronic grade, industrial grade, and others. Currently, pharmaceutical grade dicyandiamide is mainly used compared to other types. The dicyandiamide market is expanding at a significant rate. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.

Companies which are Transforming Dicyandiamide Market are:-



Ningxia Darong Industry Group Co., Ltd., Ningxia Jiafeng Chemicals Co., Ltd., Ningxia Yinglite Chemical Co., Ltd., AlzChem Group AG, Shizuishan Pengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd, Ningxia Blue-White-Black Activated Carbon Co. Ltd., Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical Co. Ltd.

By Grade type

Electronic Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Others

By Application

Pharmaceuticals, Epoxy Laminates, Slow-release Fertilizers, Flame Retardants, Dye Fixing, Water Treatment, Others (gun powder, air bags, paper sizing, etc.)

Regions Covered in Dicyandiamide Market are :-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

