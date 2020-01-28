Global Dichloromethane market – market dynamics and forecast from 2019-2025

Dichloromethane Market

Dichloromethane (DCM, or Methylene Chloride) is an organic compound with the formula CH2Cl2. This colorless, volatile liquid with a moderately sweet aroma is widely used as a solvent. Although it is not miscible with water, it is miscible with many organic solvents. One of the most well-known applications of dichloromethane is in the drinking bird heat engine.

Europe, the United States, Japan and China are the world’s major producer and consumer countries. 2012 after slow growth in Europe and the United States produce large Chinese growth. China will become the largest producer of dichloromethane and consumer countries in the future.

Currently, the Europe, the United States and Japan have issued a series of more stringent environmental regulation, strictly control the emissions, as the recovery is expected to gradually reduce the demand for dichloromethane.

The main raw materials of dichloromethane are methanol and liquid chlorine. These raw materials, as well as energy, labor and other costs have an impact on the price of dichloromethane product.

The key manufacturers in this market include

Dow Chemical

AkzoNobel

Ineos

AGC

Solvay

Occidental Chemical

Kem One

Tokuyama

Ercros

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Gujarat Alkalies

Juhua Group

Jiangsu Meilan

Shandong Jinling

Dongyue Group

Luxi Group

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

99.9%

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Adhesives and Glues

Pharmaceutical Industry

Paint Strippers

Detergents

R22 Refrigerants

Polyurethane Foams

Other

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dichloromethane market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

