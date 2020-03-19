In this report, the Global Dicalcium Phosphate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dicalcium Phosphate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dicalcium-phosphate-market-research-report-2018



This report studies the global Dicalcium Phosphate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Dicalcium Phosphate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Dicalcium phosphate (DCP) is a dibasic calcium phosphate formed by a reactive combination of calcium oxide and phosphoric acid. It is a type of dibasic calcium phosphate which is normally found in sources such as cereals, noodles, enriched flour, chicken feed, and some types of dog snacks. It is usually found in dehydrate form but may be converted to the anhydrous form using thermal means. It has a variety of uses in many fields.

Leading players in dicalcium phosphate industry are Lomon Group, PotashCorp, Sanjia, Lu Feng Tian Bao. Lomon Group is the largest manufacturer, with the market production share of 10.32% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 22.59% production share of the market in 2015.

Animal feed industry accounted for the largest market with about 73.75% of the global consumption for dicalcium phosphate in 2015. With over 21.01% production share in the dicalcium phosphate market, fertilizer industry was the second largest application market in 2015.

The global Dicalcium Phosphate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

PotashCorp

OCP

Anglo American

Ecophos

TIMAB

Vale Fertilizers

J.R. Simplot Company

KEMAPCO

Innophos

Lomon Group

Jindi Chemical

Yunnan Copper Shengwei Chemical

Lu Feng Tian Bao

Sanjia

Yunnan Xinlong

Kunming Chuan Jin Nuo Chemical

Sinochem Yunlong

Mianzhu Panlong Mineral

Guizhou CP Group

Sichuan Hongda

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Feed Grade

Fertilizer Grade

Food Grade

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Animal Feed Industry

Fertilizer Industry

Food Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Dicalcium Phosphate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Dicalcium Phosphate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dicalcium Phosphate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Dicalcium Phosphate Manufacturers

Dicalcium Phosphate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Dicalcium Phosphate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Dicalcium Phosphate market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dicalcium-phosphate-market-research-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Dicalcium Phosphate market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Dicalcium Phosphate markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Dicalcium Phosphate Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Dicalcium Phosphate market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Dicalcium Phosphate market

Challenges to market growth for Global Dicalcium Phosphate manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Dicalcium Phosphate Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com