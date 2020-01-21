Global Diaphragm Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Diaphragm Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
Diaphragm Valves (or membrane valves) consists of a valve body with two or more ports, a diaphragm, and a seat upon which the diaphragm closes the valve. The valve is constructed from either plastic or metal. Diaphragm Valves can be manual or automatic. Their application is generally as shut-off valves in process systems within the industrial, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and biotech industries.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Diaphragm market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
GEMU
Saunders
NDV
Alfa Laval
Georg Fischer
Parker Hannifin
Aquasyn
KITZ SCT
ENG Valves (ITT)
Hylok
Marcworks
Top Line Process
Shanghai Lianggong
BVMG
Rodaff Fluid Tech
Shanghai REMY
City Valve Factory
Hong ke
Enine Corporation
Liang Jing
CNNC Sufa
Shanghai Lizao
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Stainless Steel
Cast iron
Plastic
Others
By End-User / Application
Industrial Application
Food and beverage Application
Pharmaceutical Application
Biotech Application
