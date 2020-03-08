Global Diamond-Like Carbon Coating Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Diamond-Like Carbon Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Diamond-Like Carbon Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Diamond-Like Carbon Coating market status and forecast, categorizes the global Diamond-Like Carbon Coating market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating is an amorphous, stable carbon layer that does not react to acids or alkaline. It is highly resistant against oxidation and corrosion. The high density and amorphous structure of DLC inhibit corrosive by-products from penetrating into tools. The chemically inert characteristics of diamond-like coatings dramatically reduce possibility of cold welding and material pickup on the surface of the tool.

At present, the major manufacturers of diamond-like carbon coating are concentrated in Oerlikon Balzers, IHI Group, CemeCon, Morgan Advanced Materials and Miba Group (Teer Coatings).

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth, especially China at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2011 to 2016. North America and Europe are expected to witness demand growth at a CAGR of 4.30% and 4.74% from 2011 to 2016, respectively.

In application, diamond-like carbon coating downstream is wide and recently diamond-like carbon coating has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive components, tooling components and others. Globally, the diamond-like carbon coating market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive components which accounts for nearly 58.87% of total downstream consumption of diamond-like carbon coating in global.

The global Diamond-Like Carbon Coating market is valued at 1510 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2018-2025.

Oerlikon Balzers

IHI Group

CemeCon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Miba Group (Teer Coatings)

Acree Technologies

IBC Coatings Technologies

Techmetals

Calico Coatings

Stararc Coating

Creating Nano Technologies

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hydrogen Free DLC

Hydrogenated DLC

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Automobile Components

Tooling Components

Other

