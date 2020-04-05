Global Diamide Insecticide Industry Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Diamide insecticides, have different class of insecticides, which works on a novel mode of action by selectively activating the insect or pest ryanodine receptor. They are predominantly active against lepidopteran pests of cruciferous crops. However, within a comparatively shorter period succeeding their commercialisation, a relatively large number of control disappointments have been reported in the field. These diamides are the recent addition to the restricted number of insecticide classes with precise target site activity that are extremely efficacious, regulate a wide pest spectrum, and have a favourable toxicological outline profile.
The global Diamide Insecticide market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Diamide Insecticide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diamide Insecticide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nihon Nohyaku
Bayer
DuPont
Syngenta
Aristo Biotech
Life Science
Microcide
Agrosavfe
Diamix Europe GMBH
Zotal Laboratories
Biotech APB
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Phthalic Diamide
Flubendiamide
Anthranilic Diamide
Others
Segment by Application
Farm
Others
