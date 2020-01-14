Global Diabetes Management Platform Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

Description :
Diabetes management platform is a digital tool for diabetics and high risk individuals that allow users to self-manage their treatment and directly connect with specialists. These digital tools improves the Quality of Life (QoL) and reduces the health related costs to users. These platforms helps the patient to track health data, connect to specialist, engage in a community exchange, and allows access to knowledge resources and practical tips about diabetes management. These platforms includes advisory applications for smart insulin pens and smartphone based artificial pancreas system that automatically regulates the insulin delivery, reduces the hypoglycaemic attacks and significantly improves the blood glucose level. These tools equip healthcare professionals with data-driven insights into patient’s habits, areas of risk and opportunities for parameter changes.
Diabetes management platform market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of diabetes among varied patient age groups across the globe. Challenges like limited knowledge and management regarding diabetes among key stakeholders leads to severe patient suffering and increases the treatment cost which prompts the patients and care givers to use diabetes management platforms that makes diabetes management platform market lucrative over the forecast period. In addition, increasing internet penetration in developing and emerging economies, rising adult diabetic population who positively respond to technological advances is expected to boost the revenue growth of diabetes management platform market over the forecast period. However, lack of critical technology, infrastructure and internet access in resource constrained economies expected to impact the diabetes management platform market revenue growth negatively over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Diabetes Management Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Diabetes Management Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Diabetes Management Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GLUKOA
TypeZero Technologies
BioTelemetry
CELLNOVO
STARsystem By Sanofi
WellDoc
Tactio Health
Livongo Health
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web Application
Mobile Application
SMS/USSD Application
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Long-Term Care Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Diabetes Management Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Web Application
1.4.3 Mobile Application
1.4.4 SMS/USSD Application
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Diabetes Management Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Specialty Clinics
1.5.4 Long-Term Care Centers
1.5.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Diabetes Management Platform Market Size
2.2 Diabetes Management Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Diabetes Management Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Diabetes Management Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Diabetes Management Platform Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Diabetes Management Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Diabetes Management Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Diabetes Management Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Diabetes Management Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Diabetes Management Platform Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Diabetes Management Platform Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 GLUKOA
12.1.1 GLUKOA Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Diabetes Management Platform Introduction
12.1.4 GLUKOA Revenue in Diabetes Management Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 GLUKOA Recent Development
12.2 TypeZero Technologies
12.2.1 TypeZero Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Diabetes Management Platform Introduction
12.2.4 TypeZero Technologies Revenue in Diabetes Management Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 TypeZero Technologies Recent Development
12.3 BioTelemetry
12.3.1 BioTelemetry Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Diabetes Management Platform Introduction
12.3.4 BioTelemetry Revenue in Diabetes Management Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BioTelemetry Recent Development
12.4 CELLNOVO
12.4.1 CELLNOVO Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Diabetes Management Platform Introduction
12.4.4 CELLNOVO Revenue in Diabetes Management Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 CELLNOVO Recent Development
12.5 STARsystem By Sanofi
12.5.1 STARsystem By Sanofi Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Diabetes Management Platform Introduction
12.5.4 STARsystem By Sanofi Revenue in Diabetes Management Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 STARsystem By Sanofi Recent Development
Continued…….
