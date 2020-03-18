In this report, the Global DHA from Algae Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global DHA from Algae Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide DHA from Algae market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global DHA from Algae breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

DHA, Docosahexaenoic acid, with molecular formula C22H32O2, is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, sperm, testicles and retina. DHA can help lowering lipid, lowering blood pressure, anti-inflammatory, enhancing the activity of brain cells, improving eyesight and other effects. DHA is a kind of both Omega-3 essential fatty acids, which is rich in fish oil and microalgae.

DHA from algae as a novel food ingredients and nutrients nutritional supplements, compared with the traditional DHA fish oil supplements, the outstanding advantages is its high purity (which can be done without EPA), pollution and easy to achieve stable operation of the production process, thus ensuring the stability of product quality. Almost all countries have adopted the production of DHA from algae as infants, pregnant and lactating women, food and nutritional ingredients. In the next years, DHA from algae will occupy large market of infant formula.

The slow development of DHA from algae market in China, only part of the well-known brands of baby food companies using microalgae DHA, other stronger baby food companies and health care products companies are actively developing microalgae DHA products. It is expected that with the general increase in living standards of our people and the health-conscious, especially the community greater attention to children’s health and development, it is believed that DHA from algae demand will rapidly expanding.

Global DHA from Algae market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for DHA from Algae.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ DHA from Algae capacity, production, value, price and market share of DHA from Algae in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DSM

Lonza

Cellana

JC Biotech

FEMICO

Runke

Bioco

CABIO

Fuxing

Huison

Kingdomway

Amry

Yuexiang

Keyuan

DHA from Algae Breakdown Data by Type

Triglyceride Type

Ester Type

Ethyl Ester Type

DHA from Algae Breakdown Data by Application

Infant Formula

Nutritional Supplements

Food & Beverage

Other

DHA from Algae Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

DHA from Algae Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global DHA from Algae capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key DHA from Algae manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DHA from Algae :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



