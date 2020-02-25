Global Dexa Equipment Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Global DEXA Equipment Market is accounted to reach USD 370.3 million by 2024 from USD 213.8 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.1%in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases, fast growing incidence of hip and vertebral fractures, quick and accurate detection, technological advancements, and growing geriatric population.

The key market players for Global DEXA Equipment Market are listed below;

GE Healthcare

Osteometer Meditech Inc.,

Swissray International, Inc.,

MB Tech,

DMS Imaging,

The AcnSrl,

Demetech AB

AMPallCo.,LTD.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End User

Geography

The Global DEXA Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and geography.

On the basis of product type, the global DEXA equipment market is segmented into central DEXA (C-DEXA) and peripheral DEXA (p-DEXA).

On the basis of application, the global DEXA equipment market segment is segmented into bone densitometry, body composition analysis, fracture risk assessment and fracture diagnosis..

On the basis of end user, the global DEXA equipment market segment is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and mobile health centers.

Based on geography, the Global DEXA Equipment market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global DEXA Equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

