Global Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Market Size 2019 – Huge Growth Opportunities & Expansion Till 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Device management services, which include device provisioning, software and firmware updates, and device monitoring.IoT device control services can be a vital factor of any sizable IoT answer moving ahead, with 70% of sales being generated in the commercial, automobile, and telematics verticals.
As IoT solutions continue to shift toward performing more processing and computing at the edge, devices need to continuously be up to date to maintain solution safety and enhance normal analytics solution cost.
The key players covered in this study Google, AWS, Microsoft, PTC, Telit Communications PLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Smith Micro Software, Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Aeris, Zentri
If a device isn’t able to be up to date, its lengthy-term fee ceases. As a end result, operations teams need imperative tools along with tool control answers to allow efficient faraway preservation. With probably hundreds or thousands of devices in an answer, it’s far simply now not possible to restore and replace devices after they’re deployed.
In 2018, the worldwide device control offerings for the threshold-Centric IoT market size turned into 680 million US$ and it is expected to attain 4520 million US$ by means of the quit of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.7% at some stage in 2019-2025.
This file focuses on the worldwide tool management services for the edge-Centric IoT repute, future forecast, boom opportunity, key market and key players. The take a look at objectives are to give the tool management offerings for the threshold-Centric IoT development in u.s., Europe and China.
The study objectives of this report are:
to investigate international tool management services for the edge-Centric IoT fame, destiny forecast, increase opportunity, key marketplace and key gamers.
to offer the device management offerings for the threshold-Centric IoT improvement in america, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the important thing gamers and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the marketplace by way of product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Google
12.1.1 Google Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Introduction
12.1.4 Google Revenue in Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Google Recent Development
12.2 AWS
12.2.1 AWS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Introduction
12.2.4 AWS Revenue in Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AWS Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 PTC
12.4.1 PTC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Introduction
12.4.4 PTC Revenue in Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 PTC Recent Development
12.5 Telit Communications PLC
12.5.1 Telit Communications PLC Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Introduction
12.5.4 Telit Communications PLC Revenue in Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Telit Communications PLC Recent Development
12.6 IBM Corporation
12.6.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Introduction
12.6.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Oracle Corporation
12.7.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Introduction
12.7.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Smith Micro Software, Inc.
12.8.1 Smith Micro Software, Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Introduction
12.8.4 Smith Micro Software, Inc. Revenue in Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Smith Micro Software, Inc. Recent Development
12.9 Advantech Co. Ltd.
12.9.1 Advantech Co. Ltd. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Introduction
12.9.4 Advantech Co. Ltd. Revenue in Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Advantech Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.10 Aeris
12.10.1 Aeris Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Introduction
12.10.4 Aeris Revenue in Device Management Services for the Edge-Centric IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Aeris Recent Development
12.11 Zentri
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
