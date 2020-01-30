Global Detonator Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Detonator Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

A detonator, frequently a blasting cap, is a device used to trigger an explosive device.

Worldwide, 1892.6 million units detonator have been produced in the year 2016, while China attributes close to 59.24% of the world production, EMEA close to 22.05%, and Americas 9.36%. As for the consumption, countries which have large output of mines, such as China, USA, and Australia and so on, are the key consumers. China consumed 1103 million units detonator in 2016, contributing 58.28% sales share. Coal mines accounts for 24.68% of all detonator consumption, compared to 23.40% for metal mines and 15.70 % for non-metal mines.

Yunnan Civil Explosive is the largest manufacturer of detonator. The company’ production volume was 179.7 million units in 2016 with 9.49% share globally. Other players accounted for 7.66%, 6.28% and 4.84% including Orica, CNIGC and AEL.

According to this study, over the next five years the Detonator market will register a -1.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 770 million by 2024, from US$ 830 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Detonator business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Industrial Electric Detonators

Shock Tube Detonators

Others

Segmentation by application

Coal Mines

Metal Mines

Non-metal Mines

Railway/Road

Hydraulic and Hydropower

Others

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Detonator Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

